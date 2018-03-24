|SEKTOR
|INDEKS
|%
|Agrikultur
|1.662,23
|1,57%
|Pertambangan
|1.822,62
|- 0,11%
|Perdagangan & Jasa
|916,23
|- 0,77%
|Keuangan
|1.152,16
|- 1,21%
|Properti & Real Estate
|501,73
|- 1,57%
|Industri Dasar
|732,97
|- 1,90%
|Barang Konsumsi
|2.600,82
|- 2,02%
|Manufaktur
|1.539,75
|- 2,07%
|Infrastruktur
|1.070,22
|- 2,27%
|Aneka Industri
|1.237,57
|- 2,53%
|INKP
|11425
|3.86%
|DEWA
|57
|14%
|KOPI
|725
|0.69%
|BBMD
|1500
|-0.33%
|KICI
|200
|8.11%
|DPNS
|362
|0%
|WAPO
|92
|0%
|LMAS
|62
|-1.59%
|ADRO
|2070
|0%
|BALI-W
|1000
|0%