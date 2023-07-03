Cuaca Hari Ini 3 Juli, Jakarta Cerah Berawan pada Pagi dan Siang Hari

Bisnis.com , JAKARTA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency ( BMKG ) predicts the weather throughout the Jakarta area on Monday (3/7/2023) morning and cloudy during the day.

At night, the weather will be cloudy in Central Jakarta, North Jakarta and the Seribu Islands, while it will be cloudy in other areas.

Then, in the early hours of the morning, the weather in North Jakarta and the Thousand Islands was cloudy. Meanwhile, the weather in other areas is cloudy.

The air temperature today ranges from 24 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging from 60 percent to 90 percent.

