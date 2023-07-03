BREAKING flash NEWS
JAKARTA
Cuaca Hari Ini 3 Juli, Jakarta Cerah Berawan pada Pagi dan Siang Hari

BMKG memperkirakan cuaca di seluruh wilayah Jakarta pada Senin (3/7/2023) pagi dan siang hari cerah berawan.
Nancy Junita
Nancy Junita - Bisnis.com 03 Juli 2023  |  05:18 WIB
Cuaca Hari Ini 3 Juli, Jakarta Cerah Berawan pada Pagi dan Siang Hari
Cerah berawan - Ilustrasi
Bisnis.com , JAKARTA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency ( BMKG ) predicts the weather throughout the Jakarta area on Monday (3/7/2023) morning and cloudy during the day.

At night, the weather will be cloudy in Central Jakarta, North Jakarta and the Seribu Islands, while it will be cloudy in other areas.

Then, in the early hours of the morning, the weather in North Jakarta and the Thousand Islands was cloudy. Meanwhile, the weather in other areas is cloudy.

The air temperature today ranges from 24 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius with humidity ranging from 60 percent to 90 percent.

Simak berita lainnya seputar topik artikel ini, di sini :

Cuaca BMKG
Editor : Nancy Junita
